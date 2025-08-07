Exclusive
Text size

Movers & Shakers: Decoding J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s hiring spree

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 8 August 2025

The private banking hiring market picked up in July, with J.P. Morgan Private Bank emerging as one of the most discussed names among headhunters in APAC. Key industry hires in July include Francis Liu, former CEO, private clients, Asia at Lombard Odier, joining Nomura International Wealth Management as North Asia head, succeeding Rudolf Hitsch. BNP Paribas Wealth Management appointed two…

