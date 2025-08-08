Text size

Nomura IWM hires another seasoned banker

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 8 August 2025

Japanese financial giant Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM) has hired another senior banker for its Singapore booking centre, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Kelvin Ling has recently joined the bank as an executive director covering private wealth management. Ling’s last role was as the global head of family office & financial intermediaries at SBI Digital Markets, a Singapore-based digital…

