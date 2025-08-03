Exclusive
Text size

Bottom Line: Move over wealth hubs, Taiwan’s got chips

By Audrey Raj, editor | 4 August 2025

In July, Taiwan officially launched the Kaohsiung Asset Management Pilot Zone, signalling its aim to transform the southern port city into a regional asset management centre. Unlike traditional financial hubs driven by trade, colonial history, or banking dominance, Kaohsiung might be the first to develop from a tech-industrial base. The case for Kaohsiung is in Taiwan’s growing strength in AI…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News