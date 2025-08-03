Bottom Line: Move over wealth hubs, Taiwan’s got chips

In July, Taiwan officially launched the Kaohsiung Asset Management Pilot Zone, signalling its aim to transform the southern port city into a regional asset management centre. Unlike traditional financial hubs driven by trade, colonial history, or banking dominance, Kaohsiung might be the first to develop from a tech-industrial base. The case for Kaohsiung is in Taiwan’s growing strength in AI…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]