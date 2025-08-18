More Bank of Singapore bankers join UBP in Hong Kong

UBP has hired three bankers in Hong Kong to strengthen its wealth services for ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Greater China. Aaron Lee has joined UBP as a team head, according to a statement on Monday. He will report to Teresa Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong and regional head of North Asia. Having spent two decades in…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
Clients making only “minor adjustments” as US trades stay active: UBP’s Paras Gupta
12 August 2025
UBP’s Southeast Asia market head departs in under two years
22 July 2025
Exclusive
Asia 2024 AUM League Tables: AUM hits US$3tn, StanChart enters top five
16 April 2025
Wealthy Asian families hunt for private mid-market gems in Europe and US
20 January 2025
Exclusive
Vote now: Who has the best red packets in Year of the Snake?
20 January 2025
UBP appoints market head for Philippines in Hong Kong
13 January 2025
UBP appoints ex-Julius Baer veteran as market head for Middle East
21 November 2024
APB Summit 2024: HSBC, BoS and UBP on their winning business strategies
14 October 2024
Movers & Shakers: Pure plays pick prominent professionals
4 October 2024
UBP hires Greater China bankers for Hong Kong team
26 September 2024
UBP hires senior wealth planning specialist from Bank of Singapore
12 September 2024