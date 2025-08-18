Text size

More Bank of Singapore bankers join UBP in Hong Kong

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 18 August 2025

UBP has hired three bankers in Hong Kong to strengthen its wealth services for ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Greater China. Aaron Lee has joined UBP as a team head, according to a statement on Monday. He will report to Teresa Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong and regional head of North Asia. Having spent two decades in…

