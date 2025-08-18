Text size

Hong Leong Bank PB hires desk head in Singapore from Julius Baer

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 18 August 2025

Homegrown Malaysian bank Hong Leong Bank (HL Bank) is accelerating its growth strategy for private banking by hiring several senior bankers in Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker.  Chee Kien Tan joined HL Bank Private Bank last week as desk head in Singapore. In his new role, Tan will lead a team of relationship managers…

