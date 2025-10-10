Text size

Bank of Singapore deploys agentic AI for faster source of wealth checks

By Stephanie Li | 10 October 2025

Bank of Singapore has launched an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tool to overhaul a key part of its client due diligence process. The technology automates the know your customer (KYC) due diligence process required to confirm the legitimacy of clients’ assets and financial history, the firm said in a release on Friday. Dubbed the Source of Wealth Assistant (SOWA), the…

