Bank of Singapore deploys agentic AI for faster source of wealth checks

Bank of Singapore has launched an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tool to overhaul a key part of its client due diligence process. The technology automates the know your customer (KYC) due diligence process required to confirm the legitimacy of clients’ assets and financial history, the firm said in a release on Friday. Dubbed the Source of Wealth Assistant (SOWA), the…
