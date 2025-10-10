Morgan Stanley champions giving back at St. James’ Cup Charity Golf Tournament 2025

Over 100 golfers braved the searing pre-typhoon heat at Clearwater Bay in Hong Kong on 18 September 2025, in support of The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club Morgan Stanley St. James’ Cup Charity Golf Tournament 2025.

Despite the end-of-day thunderstorms and torrential rain that sent players and volunteers bolting back to the comfort of the 19th hole, St. James’ Settlement – one of Morgan Stanley’s long-term, non-profit partners in Hong Kong – raised nearly HK$900,000 for underprivileged children in the city.

Now in its seventh year as title sponsor, Morgan Stanley marked a milestone as the 2025 tournament took place during the week of the firm’s 90th anniversary – adding a celebratory dimension to an already meaningful event.

“Giving back is deeply embedded in our culture at Morgan Stanley. The St. James’ Cup is more than just a golf tournament – it’s a meaningful way for our colleagues and clients to come together in support of Hong Kong’s next generation. We’re proud to stand alongside St. James’ Settlement in their mission to create brighter futures for underprivileged children,” said Vincent Chui, head of Asia Pacific Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley.

The funds raised will go to St. James’ Settlement Grant-in-aid Brightens Children’s Lives Service (GIA), providing learning resources and opportunities for underprivileged children, including those with special educational needs.

Founded in 1949, St. James’ Settlement helps underprivileged children and youth, low-income families, the elderly and disabled people through its 114 service units around the city. Morgan Stanley has been its supporter for over a decade, with employees participating in over 250 volunteer projects.