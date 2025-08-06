What’s behind Hong Kong’s new stablecoins regime?

Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Ordinance was enacted on August 1, 2025. Asian Private Banker examines the reasons behind Hong Kong’s adoption of this emerging digital asset class. The new ordinance, which follows the Stablecoins Bill passed earlier this year, establishes a licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers. According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, these measures are expected to attract credible…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]