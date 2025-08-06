What’s behind Hong Kong’s new stablecoins regime?

Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Ordinance was enacted on August 1, 2025. Asian Private Banker examines the reasons behind Hong Kong’s adoption of this emerging digital asset class. The new ordinance, which follows the Stablecoins Bill passed earlier this year, establishes a licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers. According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, these measures are expected to attract credible…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Private banks warm up to crypto with structured products
28 July 2025
Move over private banks? Brokers, wealthtechs capture EAM business
15 May 2025
Hong Kong’s digital asset firms target HNWIs with innovative wealth solutions
29 April 2025
Exclusive
Impactful Actions – Tech trims the busywork, not the impact: BNP Paribas WM’s Asia philanthropy head
16 April 2025
Exclusive
Asia 2024 AUM League Tables: AUM hits US$3tn, StanChart enters top five
16 April 2025
Private markets are not just for the ultra rich: Endowus CIO
20 February 2025
Goldman Sachs PWM Asia head picks up expanded role at GSAM
17 February 2025
Former Google exec plans to democratise wealth management with AI
16 December 2024
Ex-Pictet CEO develops “next frontier” wealth tool
1 November 2024
Is Chocolate Finance the sweet spot for affluent cash?
2 October 2024
BEWARE: Hong Kong private bankers – these wealth techs want to eat your lunch
20 September 2024