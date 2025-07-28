Private banks warm up to crypto with structured products

Once cautious about digital assets, private banks in Asia are now inching towards crypto exposure, with several institutions in the region preparing to onboard their first crypto-linked products, Asian Private Banker has learnt. “While crypto markets move fast, distributors like private banks have been cautious to access and reference this asset class. But we see the mindset starting to change,”…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
