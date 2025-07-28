Exclusive
Full force or fine-tuned? Asia’s private banks rethink hiring

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 29 July 2025

Private banks across Asia Pacific have resumed hiring in full force. However, unlike the boom-and-bust cycles of previous expansions when many banks set out aggressive hiring targets, this time around, the keywords are “selectively” and “discreet”. One common sentiment headhunters in the region shared with Asian Private Banker is the distinct lack of team moves. Team moves typically involve a…

