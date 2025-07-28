Full force or fine-tuned? Asia’s private banks rethink hiring

Private banks across Asia Pacific have resumed hiring in full force. However, unlike the boom-and-bust cycles of previous expansions when many banks set out aggressive hiring targets, this time around, the keywords are “selectively” and “discreet”. One common sentiment headhunters in the region shared with Asian Private Banker is the distinct lack of team moves. Team moves typically involve a…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
“Five times increase in AUM”: Vinay Gandhi on StanChart’s India strategy
15 May 2025
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
Revealed: What’s keeping private bank COOs up at night
27 March 2025
Awards for Distinction 2024: Photo highlights from our gala dinner
7 March 2025
Five private banks to watch in Singapore in 2025
24 January 2025
Vote now: Who has the best red packets in Year of the Snake?
20 January 2025
HSBC, Bank of Singapore, VP Bank: The exec moves that shocked the industry in 2024
20 December 2024
Final Word: How private bank CEOs in Asia are gearing up to tackle 2025
20 December 2024
Bank of Singapore hires team head for ASEAN market
15 October 2024