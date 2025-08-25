Manulife IM appoints Hong Kong CEO

Manulife Investment Management Hong Kong has appointed an internal candidate to the role of Hong Kong CEO. Effective 12 August, Calvin Chiu has been appointed as Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) CEO, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Chiu will continue to serve in his previous role of head of retirement, Asia. The appointment is a strategic move…
