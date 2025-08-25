Text size

Manulife IM appoints Hong Kong CEO

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 25 August 2025
Manulife office in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, 2023

Manulife Investment Management Hong Kong has appointed an internal candidate to the role of Hong Kong CEO. Effective 12 August, Calvin Chiu has been appointed as Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) CEO, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Chiu will continue to serve in his previous role of head of retirement, Asia. The appointment is a strategic move…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News