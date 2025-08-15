Text size

Lombard Odier names Hong Kong CEO to steer North Asia growth

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 15 August 2025

Lombard Odier appointed a Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia markets to strengthen its leadership in the region. Alfred Low will join Lombard Odier, Asian Private Banker can first reveal. Low will take on the role of Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia markets from 1 September, the pure play confirmed in a statement on Friday….

