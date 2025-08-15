Lombard Odier names Hong Kong CEO to steer North Asia growth

Lombard Odier appointed a Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia markets to strengthen its leadership in the region. Alfred Low will join Lombard Odier, Asian Private Banker can first reveal. Low will take on the role of Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia markets from 1 September, the pure play confirmed in a statement on Friday….
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Singapore: Lombard Odier hires from Julius Baer and BoS veteran joins EAM
6 August 2025
Fed on hold? Here’s how money managers are placing their bets
29 July 2025
Ex-Indosuez WM North Asia head to join Lombard Odier
20 June 2025
Malaysia’s Hong Leong Bank partners with Lombard Odier
26 May 2025
Trump’s trade war: PBs address four key questions
8 April 2025
Lombard Odier Asia regional head to relocate to London
20 March 2025
Lombard Odier names Omar Shokur as Asia private clients head
16 December 2024
MAGA! What does resounding Trump win mean for PB portfolios?
7 November 2024
Lombard Odier hires senior executive for SEA coverage from Pictet
6 November 2024
Ex Lombard Odier Asia family service head joins Indonesian billionaire’s FO
24 October 2024
Private banks: Beijing’s stimulus package more aggressive than expected, but still falls short
25 September 2024
Exclusive
Lombard Odier’s Asia family service head departs
30 August 2024