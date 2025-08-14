Wahaha Case and tax crackdown shine spotlight on China’s family trusts

The thorny issue of succession planning has been thrust into the spotlight for wealthy Chinese families as China expands its enforcement of global income tax and a family dispute much-discussed on the Chinese internet raises important questions for dual-jurisdiction trust structures. China’s crackdown and enforcement of global income tax began last year by targeting the ultra rich and has, in…
