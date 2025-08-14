Exclusive
Text size

Wahaha Case and tax crackdown shine spotlight on China’s family trusts

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 15 August 2025

The thorny issue of succession planning has been thrust into the spotlight for wealthy Chinese families as China expands its enforcement of global income tax and a family dispute much-discussed on the Chinese internet raises important questions for dual-jurisdiction trust structures. China’s crackdown and enforcement of global income tax began last year by targeting the ultra rich and has, in…

