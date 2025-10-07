Exclusive
Morgan Stanley PWM reaps benefits of ‘integrated platform’ as deal flow returns

8 October 2025
International Commerce Centre (ICC), Kowloon, Hong Kong

The “One Bank” concept has become a central proposition for private banks in Asia, being widely adopted by international banks such as UBS and Goldman Sachs, as well as by regional private banks. While Morgan Stanley, too, adopts a ‘One Bank’ strategy, the US giant believes its central proposition is differentiated from its peers in its strategic emphasis on both…

