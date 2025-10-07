Morgan Stanley PWM reaps benefits of ‘integrated platform’ as deal flow returns

The “One Bank” concept has become a central proposition for private banks in Asia, being widely adopted by international banks such as UBS and Goldman Sachs, as well as by regional private banks. While Morgan Stanley, too, adopts a ‘One Bank’ strategy, the US giant believes its central proposition is differentiated from its peers in its strategic emphasis on both…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Which private banks are leading AUM growth in Asia? We reveal
15 September 2025
“Humbleness is very important”: Kanas Chan’s first 100 days at HSBC GPB
28 August 2025
Exclusive
What’s behind Hong Kong’s new stablecoins regime?
6 August 2025
Bank of Singapore, StanChart, and UBP tap North Asia EAM growth
26 June 2025
Exclusive
Bitcoin could dent gold demand in DPM: Julius Baer’s Bhaskar Laxminarayan
13 June 2025
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia goes big on China’s US$2.4tn AI revolution
9 June 2025
A “tale of two halves”: What’s behind Thai wealth manager’s record year?
21 February 2025
StanChart wants “down-to-earth” RMs, not “lifestyle bankers”
17 December 2024
Exclusive
Inside Rod Ireland’s Asia strategy for RBC Wealth Management
27 November 2024
“A perfect match”: Why is this Hong Kong property agency entering the MFO market?
21 November 2024
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore announces new structure as veteran banker retires
19 November 2024
While rivals plan, Julius Baer profits from NRI, says Kunal Sumaya
13 November 2024