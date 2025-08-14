Ex-StanChart PB global head leads Swiss crypto bank in APAC

Switzerland’s crypto-focused AMINA Bank has appointed a senior private banking executive to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong, as the city’s regulatory framework for digital assets continues to mature. Michael Benz has been named head of AMINA Hong Kong and APAC, reporting directly to CEO Franz Bergmueller, the bank announced on Thursday. Benz brings over thirty years of senior leadership…
