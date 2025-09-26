To partner or pass? Julius Baer’s Jason Ng on private markets manager selection

With evergreen funds and numerous alternative managers flooding Asia, U/HNWs face a wealth of private market choices. For private banks, delivering real value means a discerning approach to manager selection. Jason Ng, Julius Baer’s alternatives specialist for Asia and the Middle East, explains how the Swiss bank selects partners and fine-tunes its alternatives platform. For Ng, the starting point is…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]