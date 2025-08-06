“Expect more volatility”: J.P. Morgan says going global is no longer optional

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) believes Asian wealth investors should expect more volatility and uncertainty ahead, making the case for building a globally diversified portfolio more critical than ever. “We are starting to see a framework of what type of agreement we can expect with Asian economies, and arguably, for lots of the US trade partners,” Tai Hui, the firm’s…
