Singapore banks post wealth AUM growth with income gains

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 7 August 2025

Singapore’s big three banks, DBS, OCBC, and UOB, recorded growth in their wealth management AUM alongside increased wealth management income for 1H25. According to the latest earnings reports, DBS’s wealth management AUM rose 12% year-on-year (YoY), while wealth income grew 8% YoY. OCBC recorded an 11% YoY increase in wealth management AUM, with wealth income up 4% YoY. UOB saw…

