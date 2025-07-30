Does size matter? Bank of Singapore, Julius Baer on asset manager consolidation

As the asset management industry continues to consolidate around larger names, the role of private bank fund selectors to identify the right partners and products is becoming ever more critical, industry experts shared with Asian Private Banker. Major deals such as Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of Legg Mason, BlackRock’s purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners, BNP Paribas’s takeover of AXA Investment managers,…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
Pictet WM’s Karen Tan bets on Europe as US diversification grows
16 July 2025
Market volatility? Bond pros identify hotspots for private clients
4 June 2025
Fund experts urge caution as private wealth flocks to thematic strategies
13 January 2025
“It’s not a supermarket, it’s a curated platform”: How Bank of Singapore picks funds
11 December 2024
Exclusive
HSBC GPB’s Southeast Asia investment and wealth solutions head resigns
6 November 2024
Exclusive
APB Summit 2024: How Julius Baer, UOB, and Barclays are (private) banking on the future
15 October 2024
Exclusive
APB Summit 2024: Top CEOs reveal secrets to thriving amid volatility
10 October 2024
Exclusive
A peek inside Julius Baer, BoS, and Pictet’s fund picks
13 September 2024
Apply now: Asset Management Awards for Excellence 2025 officially open
4 September 2024
Mountain to climb: Private banks in Asia struggle with EAM desks
27 August 2024