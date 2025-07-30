Exclusive
Does size matter? Bank of Singapore, Julius Baer on asset manager consolidation

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 31 July 2025

As the asset management industry continues to consolidate around larger names, the role of private bank fund selectors to identify the right partners and products is becoming ever more critical, industry experts shared with Asian Private Banker. Major deals such as Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of Legg Mason, BlackRock’s purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners, BNP Paribas’s takeover of AXA Investment managers,…

