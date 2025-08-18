StanChart launches VCC fund with US$2.1tn fixed income manager

Standard Chartered has launched a new multi-sector credit fund under its variable capital company (VCC) structure. The Signature Select Global Income Plus fund will be Standard Chartered’s fourth VCC sub-fund, with global fixed income manager PIMCO as a sub-investment manager, the bank announced in a statement on Monday. Through this fund, Standard Chartered hopes to capture ideas from PIMCO across…
