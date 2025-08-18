Text size

StanChart launches VCC fund with US$2.1tn fixed income manager

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 18 August 2025

Standard Chartered has launched a new multi-sector credit fund under its variable capital company (VCC) structure. The Signature Select Global Income Plus fund will be Standard Chartered’s fourth VCC sub-fund, with global fixed income manager PIMCO as a sub-investment manager, the bank announced in a statement on Monday. Through this fund, Standard Chartered hopes to capture ideas from PIMCO across…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News