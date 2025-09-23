Text size

DBS PB “on track” to double VCC AUM

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 23 September 2025

DBS Private Bank (DBS PB) is on track to double the assets under management (AUM) for its multi-family office (MFO) solution that offers an alternative way for ultra high net worth (UHNW) families to manage wealth in Singapore. The DBS Multi Family Office Foundry VCC (DBS MFO), launched in 2023, has achieved S$1 billion  (US$780 million) in AUM, according to…

