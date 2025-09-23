UOB PB sees 30% EAM AUM boost on ASEAN strength

UOB Private Bank (UOB PB) is leveraging its strength in the ASEAN markets to offer external asset managers (EAMs) differentiated solutions beyond traditional trade execution and custody as the bank looks for sustainable EAM business growth amid increasing market competition. “One of the strategic pillars for our private wealth transformation is focusing on the EAM business because we see there’s…

