Bond trading platform launches AI-driven fixed income tool for RMs

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 24 September 2025

MarketAxess has rolled out a new solution aimed at tackling the challenges private banking relationship managers (RMs) face when trading fixed income, with the launch of Axess IQ Connect, a web-based application providing real-time market insights. Accessible on any device, the platform is designed to link client advisers directly to their trading desks. It builds on Axess IQ, MarketAxess’ execution…

