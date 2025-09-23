Bond trading platform launches AI-driven fixed income tool for RMs

MarketAxess has rolled out a new solution aimed at tackling the challenges private banking relationship managers (RMs) face when trading fixed income, with the launch of Axess IQ Connect, a web-based application providing real-time market insights. Accessible on any device, the platform is designed to link client advisers directly to their trading desks. It builds on Axess IQ, MarketAxess’ execution…

