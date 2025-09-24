Text size

Endowus partners with RBC subsidiary to broaden credit access

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 24 September 2025
Samuel Rhee (left), Gregory Van, Endowus

Digital wealth platform Endowus has partnered with fixed income manager RBC BlueBay Asset Management to deliver credit strategies to Asian investors. Through the partnership, professional and accredited investors in Hong Kong and Singapore will gain access to RBC BlueBay’s fixed income platform, Endowus announced in a statement on Wednesday. As the fixed income manager of RBC Global Asset Management outside…

