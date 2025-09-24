Text size

Sun Life taps Citi Wealth veteran to lead HNW business

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 24 September 2025
Sun Life Financial, Toronto, Canada

Sun Life Financial has hired a senior industry veteran from Citi Wealth to lead its high net worth (HNW) business as wealthy clients in Asia increasingly turn to insurance products for their legacy planning and wealth accumulation needs. Based in Singapore, Sujoy Ghosh will join Sun Life as chief executive officer, high net worth, effective 4 November 2025. He will…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News