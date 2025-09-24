Sun Life taps Citi Wealth veteran to lead HNW business

Sun Life Financial has hired a senior industry veteran from Citi Wealth to lead its high net worth (HNW) business as wealthy clients in Asia increasingly turn to insurance products for their legacy planning and wealth accumulation needs. Based in Singapore, Sujoy Ghosh will join Sun Life as chief executive officer, high net worth, effective 4 November 2025. He will…

