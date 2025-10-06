Raffles FO taps PE talent for Hong Kong RM team

Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) has appointed two industry veterans for its Hong Kong relationship management team to serve ultra high net worth (UHNW) clients. Effective immediately, Michael Tung has been appointed as a managing director, the Asia multi-family office announced in a statement on Monday. With experience across Greater China and Southeast Asia, Tung joins from venture capital and…

