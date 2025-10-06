Text size

Lioner appoints bancassurance veteran to lead Hong Kong business

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 6 October 2025

Lioner International Group (Lioner) has appointed a general manager with a background in brokerage, bancassurance, and fiduciary-linked services to lead its Hong Kong business. Gary Mak has joined the firm, which specialises in insurance, trust and family offices, as its general manager for Hong Kong, the firm said in a statement on Monday. In his new role, Mak will oversee…

