Inside UBS’s AI transformation playbook

This week, UBS showcased its digital initiatives and capabilities through its AI & Transformation Factory in Singapore—the firm’s largest and first of its kind globally. The event was attended by Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo. The factory is designed to accelerate digital transformation and foster innovation through cross-functional collaboration. According to UBS, the initiative underscores its…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
India 2024 AUM League Tables: AUM crosses US$800bn, StanChart overtakes Julius Baer
3 July 2025
Exclusive
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
Revealed: What’s keeping private bank COOs up at night
27 March 2025
Exclusive
Awards for Distinction 2024: Photo highlights from our gala dinner
7 March 2025
Awards for Distinction 2024 gala dinner celebrated in Hong Kong
7 March 2025
Entrepreneurs agree they are not doing enough to grow their own wealth – UBS report
10 February 2025
Vote now: Who has the best red packets in Year of the Snake?
20 January 2025
Final Word: How private bank CEOs in Asia are gearing up to tackle 2025
20 December 2024
Revealed: This private bank has the best Singapore office
11 December 2024
“110 petabytes, 100,000 servers”: The Herculean digital effort to merge UBS and Credit Suisse
4 December 2024
MAGA! What does resounding Trump win mean for PB portfolios?
7 November 2024
Private banks have “long way to go” to match Netflix experience: BlackRock Aladdin Wealth
29 October 2024