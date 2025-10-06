Exclusive
Inside UBS’s AI transformation playbook

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 6 October 2025
Darryl See, UBS-SUPER graduate who joined the AI Transformation Factory as a Data Scientist showcasing a live use-case of RED – UBS’s in-house AI assistant – to Minister Josephine Teo, Young Jin Yee, UBS Singapore Country Head and Mike Dargan, UBS Group Chief Operations and Technology Officer.

This week, UBS showcased its digital initiatives and capabilities through its AI & Transformation Factory in Singapore—the firm’s largest and first of its kind globally. The event was attended by Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo. The factory is designed to accelerate digital transformation and foster innovation through cross-functional collaboration. According to UBS, the initiative underscores its…

