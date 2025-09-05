Ex-HSBC South Asia alts head steps up at BNP Paribas WM

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has named an Asia head of private and alternative investments. Effective 1 September, Kah Yi Chung is now the French lender’s head of private and alternative investments, Asia, according to a memo sent out by Shafali Sachdev, head of investment services, APAC, on Friday. Chung will be based in Singapore and reports directly…

