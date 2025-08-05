UOB Private Bank regional Southeast Asia head departs

The regional head of the Southeast Asia market at UOB Private Bank has left the bank, Asian Private Banker understands. Khoo Lin Wein left the bank at the end of July, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) licence registration records. APB has been unable to determine his next move or his replacement at the bank. UOB declined to comment….
