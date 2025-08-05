Exclusive
Text size

UOB Private Bank regional Southeast Asia head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 5 August 2025

The regional head of the Southeast Asia market at UOB Private Bank has left the bank, Asian Private Banker understands. Khoo Lin Wein left the bank at the end of July, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) licence registration records. APB has been unable to determine his next move or his replacement at the bank. UOB declined to comment….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News