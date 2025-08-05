Text size

Allspring names Hong Kong sales director to support Asia expansion

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 5 August 2025

Allspring Global Investments has appointed a sales director for Hong Kong to help expand its presence across Asia. Sam Lo has been named as Allspring’s sales director for Hong Kong, the asset manager announced in a statement on Tuesday. In his new role, Lo will develop and strengthen relationships with financial institutions. Based in Hong Kong, Lo reports to Priscilla…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News