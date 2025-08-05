Commonwealth Private selects JPMAM for wholesale client offering

Cooperating with J.P. Morgan AM (JPMAM), the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) ’s private banking unit, Commonwealth Private Limited, has launched a self-directed investment option for wholesale investors. The offering, Private Wealth Advantage, brings together local expertise from CBA’s Private Bank and global insights from JPMAM to offer a self-directed investment option for wholesale investors, according to a company announcement…
