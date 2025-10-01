Can E.SUN capture Taiwan’s wealth boom? Inside their game plan

In the past few years, E.SUN Bank has been on a journey. The Taiwanese lender restructured its private banking division to target Taiwanese entrepreneurs, doubled down on cross-border collaborations, and began leveraging policy directives to enhance its private banking offerings. With the next decade looking bright for the region’s wealth management space, E.SUN Bank believes it is well-positioned for growth….

