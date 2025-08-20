Text size

Hong Kong billionaire group bets on rising independent asset manager

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 20 August 2025

CTF Services (CTFS), part of Hong Kong’s billionaire Cheng family, is expanding into wealth management with the acquisition of a majority stake in Blackhorn Group, a rising independent external asset manager (EAM) headquartered in Hong Kong. The firm announced on Tuesday that it has signed a conditional agreement to acquire a 65% equity interest in Blackhorn. Financial terms of the…

