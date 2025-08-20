Early cancer detection tech a UHNW opportunity? Julius Baer says yes

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has identified a breakthrough that could reshape the future of cancer care and open up compelling long-term investment opportunities for ultra high net worth (UHNW) clients. The technology known as liquid biopsy is emerging as a game-changer in diagnostics, offering earlier and more accurate detection of cancer compared to traditional methods. Speaking to Asian Private…
