BlackRock to launch iShares in Taiwan amid ETF boom

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 21 August 2025

BlackRock will establish a local iShares platform in Taiwan to expand access and choice for investors amid a boom of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the region. The US asset management giant’s first Taiwan-listed ETF will be open for subscription from 30 September 2025 to 3 October 2025, according to a statement on Monday. “Bringing our global capabilities and local insights…

