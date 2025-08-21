BlackRock to launch iShares in Taiwan amid ETF boom

BlackRock will establish a local iShares platform in Taiwan to expand access and choice for investors amid a boom of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the region. The US asset management giant’s first Taiwan-listed ETF will be open for subscription from 30 September 2025 to 3 October 2025, according to a statement on Monday. “Bringing our global capabilities and local insights…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]