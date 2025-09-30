Text size

Eastspring looks to HSBC for head of quantitative strategies

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 30 September 2025

Eastspring Investments has named a head of quantitative strategies in Singapore, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Effective 6 October 2025, Ioannis Kampouris will take on the role, reporting to Vis Nayar, CIO of Prudential’s asset management business. Based in Singapore, Kampouris will lead Eastspring’s quantitative strategies team, while strengthening analytics capabilities, overseeing cross-asset quantitative research, and commercialising…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News