Eastspring looks to HSBC for head of quantitative strategies

Eastspring Investments has named a head of quantitative strategies in Singapore, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Effective 6 October 2025, Ioannis Kampouris will take on the role, reporting to Vis Nayar, CIO of Prudential’s asset management business. Based in Singapore, Kampouris will lead Eastspring’s quantitative strategies team, while strengthening analytics capabilities, overseeing cross-asset quantitative research, and commercialising…

