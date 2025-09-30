BNP Paribas WM hires from UBS to lead Taiwan wealth business

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired from UBS to lead its Taiwan business, a move that comes at a time when the Asian market is experiencing rising demand for sophisticated wealth services. Che-Kun Hsu has been appointed head of wealth management for Taiwan, effective immediately, the French lender said in a statement on Tuesday. Hsu will drive…

