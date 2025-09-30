BNP Paribas WM hires from UBS to lead Taiwan wealth business

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired from UBS to lead its Taiwan business, a move that comes at a time when the Asian market is experiencing rising demand for sophisticated wealth services. Che-Kun Hsu has been appointed head of wealth management for Taiwan, effective immediately, the French lender said in a statement on Tuesday. Hsu will drive…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
From bespoke products to ESG, how foreign firms are wooing Taiwan’s elite
26 August 2025
KGI Bank selects Hong Kong for first overseas branch
21 July 2025
Kaohsiung and offshore? Taiwan private bank eyes double-digit growth
10 July 2025
BNP Paribas WM appoints two market heads for Southeast Asia
2 July 2025
“We are going big on China”: Lemuel Lee unpacks BNP Paribas WM’s new strategy
18 June 2025
Awards for Distinction 2024: Photo highlights from our gala dinner
7 March 2025
Exclusive
Are RMs onboard with DPM? BoS, BNP Paribas, Nomura DPM bosses have their say
13 February 2025
BNP Paribas WM hires seasoned China banker in Hong Kong
7 February 2025
BNP Paribas WM’s Bregman lauds “strongest year ever” after taking SE Asia helm
20 November 2024
APB Power List: Meet the most influential private bankers in Hong Kong
12 November 2024
APB Summit 2024: BNP Paribas WM, Julius Baer, UBP on engaging next-gen clients
11 October 2024
BNP Paribas WM Southeast Asia market head resigns
3 October 2024