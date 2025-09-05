“It’s an emerging market story”: Lombard Odier’s John Woods on cherry picking opportunities

Lombard Odier is adopting a cautious allocation approach amid recent rallies, striking a bullish tone on emerging markets due to a combination of strong growth prospects, attractive valuations, supportive monetary conditions, and positive capital flows. Stock markets in the US, Japan and Europe are trading at all-time highs as investors pile into equities. In China, a domestic buying spree has…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]