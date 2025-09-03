HSBC GPB China head changes to new role

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has reshuffled its onshore China leadership, with the onshore private banking head taking up a new role, Asian Private Banker understands. Jackie Mau, formerly the head of HSBC GPB China, has taken up a new role as one of “HSBC Group’s How We Lead Performance Coaches,” led by the group director of customer and…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]