Nomura IWM ramps up talent with two senior hires

Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM) has announced two key appointments, including a new role for Francis Liu, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. The Japanese giant confirmed the appointment of Francis Liu as managing director, as Asian Private Banker first reported. He will be responsible for business development and strategic initiatives for Greater China. The…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Former Lombard Odier Asia private client CEO joins Nomura IWM
31 July 2025
Nomura IWM hires StanChart veteran to lead Middle East and Europe
21 July 2025
Nomura IWM rejigs lending and credit leadership
16 May 2025
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
Nomura IWM’s head of North Asia departs
11 April 2025
Nomura IWM hires former HSBC GPB Singapore and Malaysia desk head
3 March 2025
Nomura IWM hires Deutsche Bank Private Bank COO in APAC
10 January 2025
Can Lok Yim solve HSBC GPB’s talent challenges in Southeast Asia?
6 December 2024
Deutsche Bank EM COO departs, names new Singapore operations head
2 December 2024
Nomura appoints Credit Suisse veteran as investment advisory head
12 September 2024
Credit Suisse Greater China team leader resurfaces at new shop
9 September 2024