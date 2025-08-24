Exclusive
From luxury to must-have: Asia’s private market boom

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 25 August 2025

Once reserved for mega family offices and institutional investors, private market investments are now a core part of wealth client portfolios. Global alternative managers are expanding rapidly across Asia, with growing demand for private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and secondaries. But as more players enter the market, questions arise: is the space becoming too crowded, and are semi-liquid strategies, promising…

