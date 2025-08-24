From luxury to must-have: Asia’s private market boom

Once reserved for mega family offices and institutional investors, private market investments are now a core part of wealth client portfolios. Global alternative managers are expanding rapidly across Asia, with growing demand for private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and secondaries. But as more players enter the market, questions arise: is the space becoming too crowded, and are semi-liquid strategies, promising…
To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].
Subscriber Only Content
This article is available on a corporate subscription with Asian Private Banker. Please login or subscribe to view this content.
Need help? Please see our FAQ Guide or email [email protected]