Asset allocation 2H25: Private bank CIOs bet on Asia, China, and alts

For 2H25 and 3Q25, most private banks are neutral on global and US equities with a preference for Asia ex-Japan and China. Most are also neutral on fixed income, with investment grade being the most preferred fixed income asset class. Short-term bonds and cash are the least preferred. A positive sentiment is seen for alternatives, with the majority of banks…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Bottom Line: Culture eats compliance for breakfast
14 July 2025
“There is a war for talent”: Int’l private banks reveal onshore Thailand playbook
11 July 2025
Julius Baer snaps up UBS exec to lead APAC intermediaries
4 July 2025
Movers & Shakers: StanChart eyes UAE wealth rush; high-profile retirements herald new leadership
9 June 2025
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
Asia 2024 AUM League Tables: AUM hits US$3tn, StanChart enters top five
16 April 2025
HSBC GPB Asia CIO favours Asia markets amid Trump’s tariff blitz
11 April 2025
Bank of Singapore CIO: How to bulletproof your portfolio during trade war
9 April 2025
“We have declined well-known managers”: Inside UOB PB’s fund selection
8 April 2025
Revealed: What’s keeping private bank COOs up at night
27 March 2025
Awards for Distinction 2024: Photo highlights from our gala dinner
7 March 2025
Vote now: Who has the best red packets in Year of the Snake?
20 January 2025