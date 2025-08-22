Exclusive
Asset allocation 2H25: Private bank CIOs bet on Asia, China, and alts

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 22 August 2025

For 2H25 and 3Q25, most private banks are neutral on global and US equities with a preference for Asia ex-Japan and China. Most are also neutral on fixed income, with investment grade being the most preferred fixed income asset class. Short-term bonds and cash are the least preferred. A positive sentiment is seen for alternatives, with the majority of banks…

