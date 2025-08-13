Emirates NBD hires Julius Baer exec to lead strategic growth markets

A veteran banker has rejoined Emirates NBD Private Banking after a three-year stint at Julius Baer, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Tarun Jalali has joined Emirates NBD as a managing director and head of strategic growth markets for private banking. Based in Dubai, Jalali will be responsible for Emirates NBD’s global South Asian business, EAM, Eurasia, and China desks. Jalali’s…

