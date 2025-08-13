Exclusive
HSBC GPB onshore south China head joins J.P. Morgan Private Bank

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 13 August 2025

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has continued its hiring spree in Asia by appointing two more senior bankers from HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB), including the latter’s southern region onshore China head, Asian Private Banker understands. Wang Cheung has recently started at the US bank as a managing director, according to people familiar with the matter. Cheung joined HSBC Global…

