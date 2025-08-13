HSBC GPB onshore south China head joins J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has continued its hiring spree in Asia by appointing two more senior bankers from HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB), including the latter’s southern region onshore China head, Asian Private Banker understands. Wang Cheung has recently started at the US bank as a managing director, according to people familiar with the matter. Cheung joined HSBC Global…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
