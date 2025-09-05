Singapore multi-family office launches philanthropy platform

Singapore-headquartered multi-family office Farro Capital has launched philanthropy advisory services to help families build legacies beyond financial wealth. The new platform provides tailor-made plans, governance structures, and impact measurement frameworks, with Farro Capital advising families in collaboration with vetted partners. Managing over US$2 billion, Farro Capital already advises ultra high net worth families on investment management, legacy planning, and philanthropy….

