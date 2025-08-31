Exclusive
Text size

Can asset-backed lending rise above the crowded alts market?

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 1 September 2025

Private credit is seeing another surge of interest in Asia’s private channel in the form of asset-backed lending, as investors search for higher yields, uncorrelated returns and diversification. But can this product stand out in an already crowded alternatives market? For private wealth and institutional investors, the primary holding in their private credit portfolios is normally direct lending, according to…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News