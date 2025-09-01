Bridging the gap: Elevating standards in private wealth

This is a sponsored article from Endowus.

Endowus is leading innovation to bring private market investments to a wider pool of investors in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Just half a decade ago, private wealth solutions were exclusively available only to the ultra wealthy, those with investable assets of US$5 million or more, and large institutions such as family offices, sovereign wealth funds, corporations and pension funds.

Today, private market strategies spanning private credit, private equity, private infrastructure, private real estate, and hedge funds are gaining traction in Hong Kong and Singapore, two global wealth management hubs with a growing segment of affluent investors. Private banks have responded by expanding their offerings, but also by raising qualifying assets under management (AUM) requirements and minimum investment thresholds, often requiring US$1 million or more. This has left many professional and accredited investors seeking opportunities beyond the reach of traditional channels.

Dismantling barriers: Setting new standards in private wealth management with institutional-grade access

Digital wealth platforms, first launched in the region close to a decade ago, have democratised access to investment solutions for a wider audience. By lowering fees, simplifying the investment journey and reducing minimums, they have challenged the dominance of traditional financial players.

In private wealth, the impact has been even more transformative, breaking through what used to be insurmountable walls of exclusivity. Investors once locked out of institutional-grade opportunities can now access these at far more accessible minimums from as low as US$10,000 to US$100,000, a far cry from the US$1 million to US$5 million once required. This shift has made private wealth not only more inclusive but also cost-effective as opposed to private banks.

Access alone is not enough. Private markets remain opaque, with fewer disclosure requirements, making it harder for investors to assess risks, evaluate performance, or understand underlying assets. As the Endowus Wealth Insights Report 2025 reveals, a significant 30% of professional and accredited investors are troubled by the lack of transparent and publicly available information. Fund structures can be complex, creating barriers for less experienced investors.

Today, over two-thirds of global corporate revenue is generated by private companies, with the remaining third from public companies such as Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Without private market exposure, investors risk missing out on a significant share of global growth.

Endowus has quickly established itself as a leader in the private market space, combining institutional-grade access with high-quality advisory and a robust investment framework. Guided by its Investment Office, Endowus partners with world-leading general partners (GPs) including the likes of Ares, Apollo, Blackstone, Bridgewater, Carlyle, EQT, Hudson Bay, KKR, LMR, Millennium, Oaktree, Point72, Schonfeld, and more.

World-class private market solutions easily accessible on one platform

These partners have excellent track records and are among the most successful in their fields, whether it is in private credit, private equity, private infrastructure, private real estate or hedge funds. Every partner ranks among the top in their respective sectors by AUM and performance.

These GPs and asset managers choose Endowus for a simple reason: merit-based recommendations provided to clients, free from commissions or trailer fees. This ensures clients receive unbiased, conflict-free advice that fosters long-term investing behaviour, rather than frequent fund-switching.

Endowus has also become a preferred digital platform for private market leaders such as HarbourVest, Partners Group, and HPS to launch investment solutions beyond their traditional institutional channels.

In addition, Endowus’ hybrid advisory model ensures that individuals can either choose their own investment solutions, as they speak to human advisors who can help guide them to finding the right private market investment solutions for their personal circumstances and complement their existing portfolio.

The Endowus advantage: Multi-strategy access for alternatives and hedge funds

Beyond single-fund access, Endowus took a unique approach to offer multi-strategy portfolio solutions designed to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns, reduce volatility, and enhance long-term outcomes. These portfolios are constructed with the same rigour a sovereign wealth fund would expect, grounded in evidence and aligned to clients’ long-term goals.

To date, Endowus has launched a multi-strategy hedge fund solution, a private credit portfolio, a private equity portfolio, and an upcoming private infrastructure portfolio, each tailored to different investment goals and risk profiles for professional and accredited investors.

Private credit investments – A US$3 trillion opportunity*1

Interest in these solutions has been exceptional, making private markets the fastest-growing segment on the Endowus platform. In the past year alone, private market investments have grown by over 50% year-to-date, with Hong Kong growth exceeding 100% in the same period. The high net worth segment has expanded by 33% in the past six months across Hong Kong and Singapore.

The future of private wealth: Aligned and demystified

While the evolution of private wealth has largely centred on widening access, true progress for the industry also lies in deepening alignment between advisors and clients. The Endowus Wealth Insights Report 2025 highlighted that more than one-third of investors remain concerned about the high fees in private markets.

This calls for a new standard, one where advisors not only understand the nuances of private markets but also commit to clear, conflict-free fee structures. Investors today demand wealth advisors who can not only navigate complexity on their behalf, bringing clarity to opaque markets, but also remain steadfast in ensuring that wealth is built in their best interest.

In a market where access is no longer the only barrier, trust and transparency are the true differentiators. Choosing an advisor who understands the intricacies of private markets — and charges in a way that is aligned with your success — is critical to unlocking their full potential. At Endowus, advice is grounded in evidence and truly conflict-free, giving investors the confidence to participate in private market opportunities, while protecting the long-term growth of their wealth.

Learn more here.

1 21 November 2024 Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) Press Release: Private credit market surpasses US$3trn and maintains resilience despite growing stress

Disclaimers

Private market strategies and hedge funds are for Professional Investors and Accredited Investors only. Investment involves risk. Please refer to T&C and disclaimer at https://hk.endw.us/legal (For Professional Investors) and https://sg.endow.us/mas (For Accredited Investors). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the SFC or MAS.

This is a sponsored article from Endowus.