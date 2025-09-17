A golden opportunity? Up 40% YTD, private bankers should keep an eye on gold, experts say

If there’s one asset class private bankers should be watching closely over the next few months, it’s gold, with silver following closely behind, experts at Nomura International Wealth Management and Jupiter Asset Management told Asian Private Banker. The price of gold has already increased by about 40% year to date. As of 17 September 2025, the spot price of gold stands…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
FSN SG 2025: BoS, BNP Paribas, and UOB’s fund picks for US-led uncertainty
11 September 2025
UK giant L&G gears up to crack Asia’s expanding wealth market
14 August 2025
Exclusive
The Jean Chia makeover at Bank of Singapore’s CIO office
23 July 2025
Exclusive
LGT Thailand CEO to step down
6 June 2025
Market volatility? Bond pros identify hotspots for private clients
4 June 2025
Exclusive
DPMLC 2025: Do next-gen clients want DPM? We ask Nomura, EFG and RBC WM
1 April 2025
ETFs in Asia: A US$1.8tn wealth opportunity for asset managers?
1 April 2025
Exclusive
UOB Private Bank’s North Asia market head leaves in less than two years
12 March 2025
Blue Owl is just getting started in Asia after hitting US$1bn fundraising milestone
28 February 2025
Exclusive
Decline of the mutual fund? Asia wealth investors turn to ETFs
14 February 2025
Exclusive
Hong Kong’s asset and wealth managers face increased scrutiny in 2025
14 January 2025
Exclusive
APAC regulators grapple with cloudy private markets
23 September 2024