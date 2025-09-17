Exclusive
A golden opportunity? Up 40% YTD, private bankers should keep an eye on gold, experts say

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 17 September 2025
Gold is enjoying an unprecedented bull market

If there’s one asset class private bankers should be watching closely over the next few months, it’s gold, with silver following closely behind, experts at Nomura International Wealth Management and Jupiter Asset Management told Asian Private Banker. The price of gold has already increased by about 40% year to date. As of 17 September 2025, the spot price of gold stands…

