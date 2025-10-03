Turning volatility into an absolute advantage: Insights from BNP Paribas AM 

This is a sponsored article from BNP Paribas Asset Management.

James McAlevey, head of global aggregate & absolute return at BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM), discusses how active unconstrained bonds mitigate risks throughout market cycles.

Q1: What’s driving interest in absolute return bond strategies? How do they differ from traditional fixed income?

JM: Traditional long-only fixed income strategies are under pressure due to their reliance on benchmarks. When rates rise, these funds typically decline in value. In contrast, absolute return bond strategies are designed to generate positive returns regardless of market conditions, targeting excess returns of 2% to 3% over cash with low volatility. In 2022, these strategies yielded positive returns while traditional fixed income benchmarks faced significant drawdowns.

Absolute return bond strategies enable flexible capital allocation across a diverse range of global fixed-income assets, including government securities, corporate bonds, and structured products.

If we do not favour a particular asset class, we can choose not to invest or even short it.

Q2: What recent market changes are impacting your strategy?

JM: We started the year short on US corporate credit and the dollar, anticipating a slowing labour market and stagflation. With US tariffs impacting growth, we see downside risks, particularly in the UK, where the labour market is weakening. We favour nominal government bonds in the UK and New Zealand, and inflation-linked bonds in the US and UK. In Japan, we are short on the front and belly of the curve but long on the long end. Additionally, we remain short on the US dollar and have reinstated short positions in European investment-grade credit, expecting market complacency about underlying challenges.

“Our strategy delivered strong returns during the significant downturn this April, while most of its peer group experienced drawdowns.” James McAlevey, head of global aggregate and absolute return at BNP Paribas Asset Management

Q3: Is your belief in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) still strong?

JM: Yes, we continue to favour MBS over US corporate credit and have increased our exposure. This allows us to short credit while maintaining carry, holding higher-rated assets that we believe will outperform in the medium term.

Q4: What trends do you foresee shaping the future of absolute return strategies?

JM: Ongoing market volatility in fixed income favours absolute return strategies. With expected declines in cash rates, duration-sensitive products present attractive total return prospects, but stagflation risks require flexible duration allocations. Our global absolute return bond strategy maintains a symmetric duration range of about zero (-4 to +4 years), lower than traditional products, allowing for profit from interest rate fluctuations with reduced risk.

Q5: What sets your investment approach apart from peers?

JM: Our success hinges on leveraging the firm’s collective expertise through collaboration across our Global Fixed Income Platform. By promoting open dialogue, we enhance client outcomes and maximise our multi-sector strategy. We prioritise portfolio construction to generate ideas and ensure optimal allocation for consistent performance and capital preservation during volatility.

Q6: How has BNP Paribas AM’s flagship strategy performed?

JM: Our strategy ranks highly compared to both the Morningstar peer group and a narrower group of absolute return bond strategies. Notably, it delivered strong returns during the significant downturn in April, whereas most peers faced drawdowns. Our active management allowed us to capitalise on the initial unwinding of US exceptionalism in Q1 and benefit from the reversal in risk sentiment in May and June.

